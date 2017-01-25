Geneva woman saves life of man in Aurora resale shop
Heidi Scaletta of Geneva only had a split second to react while shopping at the Community Thrift Store in Aurora when a man dropped to the floor from a heart attack. Family and emergency responders say her quick action saved a life.
