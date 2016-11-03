Leah M. Osman, Elkhorn, WI

Leah M. Osman, 88 years old, died peacefully on October 30, 2016 at the Memory Gardens in Elkhorn, WI, where she lived since her Alzheimer's Disease progressed. Leah was born on March 20, 1928, in Lake Geneva, WI, the daughter of Irene and Henry Tanking.

