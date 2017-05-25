WFON/Fond Du Lac Afternoon Guy 'Big A...

WFON/Fond Du Lac Afternoon Guy 'Big Al' Joins Stef-Z For 'The Morning Radio Rodeo'

Wednesday May 24 Read more: AllAccess.com

MOUNTAIN DOG MEDIA Country WFON /FOND DU LAC, WI afternoon personality BIG AL has made the move to mornings to team with STEF-Z. He replaces GUY DAVID, who is now handling wakeups at BONNEVILLE Country KYGO /DENVER .

Read more at AllAccess.com.

Fond Du Lac, WI

