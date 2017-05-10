Six Wisconsin legislators speaking ou...

Six Wisconsin legislators speaking out about halted Highway 23 project

Tuesday May 9 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A group of state legislators is speaking out after two recent crashes on a stretch of Highway 23. They want to see a highway expansion project resume. Between 1999 and 2014 there were 699 crashes, 8 deaths and 279 injuries on a 19-mile stretch of Highway 23 between Fond du Lac and Plymouth.

