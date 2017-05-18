Bench, flower garden dedicated in mem...

Bench, flower garden dedicated in memory of slain trooper

Ellyse Bushman, of Howards Grove, places a rose on the Trevor J. Casper Memorial Bench in Fond du Lac, Wis., Saturday, May 20, 2017. Casper, who was Bushman's cousin, was shot and killed by a bank robbery suspect on March 24, 2015 at the same location.

