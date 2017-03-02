Woman convicted of stealing from employer gets two years in prison
Lucas Siewert, George King and Xavier Johnson each scored 15 points and Colorado pulled away in the second half to bea FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A Fond du Lac woman convicted of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a business will spend two years behind bars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fond Du Lac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Mugshots: New Milwaukee Area Newspape... (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|Kid
|3
|Milwaukee Mugshots: New Milwaukee Area Newspape... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|Kid
|5
|Oakfield School District plans $2.7 million ref... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Relieved
|4
|Men charged in theft of 90 big-screen TVs (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|nemesis
|2
|Judge Gary Sharpe (Jul '14)
|May '16
|Shenny59
|5
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Read Washington D. C. Topix Forum Before You Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|WATCHDOG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fond Du Lac Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC