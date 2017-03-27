Owner of Wisconsin scrap company charged with theft

Sterling Kienbaum, the owner of Fox Valley Iron and Metal, has been hit with a six-count indictment for theft. Sterling Kienbaum, the owner of Wisconsin-based Fox Valley Iron and Metal, has been charged with theft against Sadoff Iron & Metal, http://sadoff.com/ a scrap metal recycling company located in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.