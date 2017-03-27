Green Bay man arrested after 7th drun...

Green Bay man arrested after 7th drunk driving offense

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A 38-year-old Green Bay man was arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol Fond Du Lac Post for driving under the influence. Officials say the driver, Uriel Ramirez, 38, was pulled over by a Wisconsin State Trooper Saturday night just before midnight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fond Du Lac Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Milwaukee Mugshots: New Milwaukee Area Newspape... (Mar '10) Jan '17 Kid 3
News Milwaukee Mugshots: New Milwaukee Area Newspape... (Aug '10) Jan '17 Kid 5
News Oakfield School District plans $2.7 million ref... (Feb '13) Nov '16 Relieved 4
News Men charged in theft of 90 big-screen TVs (Sep '08) Oct '16 nemesis 2
Judge Gary Sharpe (Jul '14) May '16 Shenny59 5
Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vote For Trump 1
Read Washington D. C. Topix Forum Before You Vote (Apr '16) Apr '16 WATCHDOG 1
See all Fond Du Lac Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fond Du Lac Forum Now

Fond Du Lac Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fond Du Lac Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
 

Fond Du Lac, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,303 • Total comments across all topics: 279,909,030

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC