Fond Du Lac Cop Changes Uniform
Sgt. Darnell is part of a MEDEVAC unit which travel to war zone areas to assist soldiers wounded in combat. "The support from the Fond du Lac community today was overwhelming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTAQ-AM Green Bay.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fond Du Lac Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Milwaukee Mugshots: New Milwaukee Area Newspape... (Mar '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|3
|Milwaukee Mugshots: New Milwaukee Area Newspape... (Aug '10)
|Jan 26
|Kid
|5
|Oakfield School District plans $2.7 million ref... (Feb '13)
|Nov '16
|Relieved
|4
|Men charged in theft of 90 big-screen TVs (Sep '08)
|Oct '16
|nemesis
|2
|Judge Gary Sharpe (Jul '14)
|May '16
|Shenny59
|5
|Ted Cruz Revealed, Watch Video, then Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vote For Trump
|1
|Read Washington D. C. Topix Forum Before You Vote (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|WATCHDOG
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fond Du Lac Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC