Video: First Look - TLC Upcoming Special My Kid's Obsession, Airing 12/28

Across the country, five kids show off their unusual collections they've spent years gathering in the TLC upcoming special, MY KID'S OBSESSION, premiering Wednesday, December 28 at 10/9 C. While others may see their treasures as strange, these kids have found an affinity for the unique things in life. The offbeat curiosities include an unusually large set of vacuum cleaners, a cockroach family reaching into the thousands, an impressive assortment of fans, and a brother/sister team's collection of fishing lures that is in the running for the Guinness Book of World Records title.

