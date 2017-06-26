2 Pennsylvania kids win National Marb...

2 Pennsylvania kids win National Marbles Tournament

Friday Jun 23 Read more: Star Tribune

A boy and girl from western Pennsylvania have won the 94th annual National Marbles Tournament along the New Jersey shore. Officials in Wildwood say 14-year-old Eli Murphy, of Pittsburgh, defeated Josh Frazho, of Flushing, Michigan, in the boys final on Thursday.

