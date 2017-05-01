Flushing child hit by car driven by h...

Flushing child hit by car driven by high schooler after classes dismissed

May 1, 2017

The middle school student was on foot around 2:45 p.m. May 1 on Carpenter Road, between Prestonwood Lane and Deland Road, when struck by a vehicle driven by a Flushing High School student, according to Flushing Township police Chief Brian Fairchild.

