Partially treated sewage released into Shiawassee River

Hundreds of thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage has been released after a sanitary system overflow at waste water treatment plants in Owosso and Durand. The Friday, April 7 announcement from Casey Elliott, environmental health supervisor for the Shiawassee County Health Department, states the plants began experiencing the overflow on Thursday, April 6. A total of 2.25 inches of rain fell at the Durand waster water treatment plant in a 30-hour period from April 6-7.

