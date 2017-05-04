Partially treated sewage released into Shiawassee River
Hundreds of thousands of gallons of partially treated sewage has been released after a sanitary system overflow at waste water treatment plants in Owosso and Durand. The Friday, April 7 announcement from Casey Elliott, environmental health supervisor for the Shiawassee County Health Department, states the plants began experiencing the overflow on Thursday, April 6. A total of 2.25 inches of rain fell at the Durand waster water treatment plant in a 30-hour period from April 6-7.
