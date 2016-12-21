New Maxima Jr. Delivers High Performance for Low Poundage Bows
FLUSHING, Mich. - - Carbon Express, the leader in archery performance technology, introduces a new High Performance youth arrow - the Maxima Jr. Now low poundage shooters can enjoy high performance arrows with the same great looks as Mom and Dad's arrows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmmoLand.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flushing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sarah Hairston
|Sep '16
|Spades
|1
|Ice Cream Place Tom & Jerry "touching kids" (Sep '09)
|Apr '16
|Tammys thought
|19
|A must see video (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|concerned
|1
|820th tank destroyers reunion..modrak (Dec '08)
|Jun '15
|John Collmer
|8
|Railroad suicide (May '07)
|Jun '15
|jereth69
|2
|Review: Wheeler Trucking Inc (Jan '13)
|Jun '15
|Ford
|7
|For Self Storage in Flushing MI, Northwest Mini... (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|Gerald Vonberger
|1
Find what you want!
Search Flushing Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC