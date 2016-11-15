Michigan inmate who escaped from police, broke into home learns sentence

A Genesee County woman who faced a child-abuse charge will spend 15 months to four years in prison for attempting to escape from police while in custody. Police previously said Nicole Vermeylen, 40, of Flushing and another woman made a run for it on Aug. 3 as a Livingston County Sheriff's Deputy prepared to load them into a vehicle and leave a Livingston courthouse.

