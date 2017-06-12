Mecklenburg County schools prepare re...

Mecklenburg County schools prepare request for energy upgrades

Brian Dalton, head of maintenance for the Mecklenburg County school division, updated supervisors on the school's plans to proceed with an energy performance contract with Trane, a manufacturer of heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and building management systems and controls. The information was presented during the monthly meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Monday.

