Mecklenburg County schools prepare request for energy upgrades
Brian Dalton, head of maintenance for the Mecklenburg County school division, updated supervisors on the school's plans to proceed with an energy performance contract with Trane, a manufacturer of heating, ventilating and air conditioning systems and building management systems and controls. The information was presented during the monthly meeting of the Board of Supervisors on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SoVaNow.com.
Add your comments below
Floyd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas Foster and Brandi Morris
|May 22
|Curious1987
|2
|Come out and talk to him
|Apr '17
|Ben miller
|1
|Dont front
|Apr '17
|Sam king
|1
|Adam Crybaby Gardner
|Apr '17
|The Truth
|1
|Need help finding friend
|Mar '17
|J Collins
|1
|I like to get on some buttseckz.. I aint gay.. ... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo Jones
|2
|i gotta doo doo!!! (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Orphelius Pontiac
|2
Find what you want!
Search Floyd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC