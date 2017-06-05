KDTR/Missoula, MT Adds 'Floydian Slip'
SIMMONS MEDIA Triple A KDTR /MISSOULA, MT has picked up "Floydian Slip," a weekly PINK FLOYD show produced by CRAIG BAILEY, starting JUNE 27th. The station will carry the show TUESDAYS at 9p MT.
