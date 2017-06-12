Grand jury hands down indictments in ...

Grand jury hands down indictments in Patrick County

A Patrick County grand jury recently returned a total of more than 100 indictments against about 40 people, including one man charged with attempted murder and one man charged with about 15 sex offenses.

