Grand jury hands down indictments in Patrick County
A Patrick County grand jury recently returned a total of more than 100 indictments against about 40 people, including one man charged with attempted murder and one man charged with about 15 sex offenses.
Floyd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas Foster and Brandi Morris
|May 22
|Curious1987
|2
|Come out and talk to him
|Apr '17
|Ben miller
|1
|Dont front
|Apr '17
|Sam king
|1
|Adam Crybaby Gardner
|Apr '17
|The Truth
|1
|Need help finding friend
|Mar '17
|J Collins
|1
|I like to get on some buttseckz.. I aint gay.. ... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo Jones
|2
|i gotta doo doo!!! (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Orphelius Pontiac
|2
