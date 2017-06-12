Floydian Slip coming in July

Floydian Slip coming in July

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Daily Globe

Ironwood - Floydian Slip, founded in 1999, with members who have known each other and have been playing together since as early as 1982 is coming to the Historic Ironwood Theatre July 8. The theater's website says the doors and bar will open at 6:30 p.m., while the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Advanced ticket costs are $15 for adult general admission and $5 for students. Add $3 for tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Globe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Floyd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Douglas Foster and Brandi Morris May 22 Curious1987 2
Come out and talk to him Apr '17 Ben miller 1
Dont front Apr '17 Sam king 1
Adam Crybaby Gardner Apr '17 The Truth 1
Need help finding friend Mar '17 J Collins 1
I like to get on some buttseckz.. I aint gay.. ... (Jun '16) Dec '16 Waldo Jones 2
i gotta doo doo!!! (Jul '16) Dec '16 Orphelius Pontiac 2
See all Floyd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Floyd Forum Now

Floyd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Floyd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Floyd, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,663 • Total comments across all topics: 281,788,562

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC