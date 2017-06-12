Floydian Slip coming in July

Ironwood - Floydian Slip, founded in 1999, with members who have known each other and have been playing together since as early as 1982 is coming to the Historic Ironwood Theatre July 8. The theater's website says the doors and bar will open at 6:30 p.m., while the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Advanced ticket costs are $15 for adult general admission and $5 for students. Add $3 for tickets purchased at the door on the day of the show.

