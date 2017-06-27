American fiction reading group made t...

American fiction reading group made tough calls

The Franklin County Library recently announced an initiative to launch a classic American fiction reading group that will read the best of the best. Unlike traditional book clubs with monthly gatherings and consistent membership, the reading group will tackle a collection of five books, operate with finite starting and ending points and run in rapid fire with a book read every other week.

