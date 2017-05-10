WNCW/Asheville-Charlotte, NC, Adds 'F...

WNCW/Asheville-Charlotte, NC, Adds 'Floydian Slip'

Monday May 8

ISOTHERMAL COMMUNITY COLLEGE Triple A WNCW/ASHEVILLE/CHARLOTTE, NC, is the latest afiliate for CRAIG BAILEY's "FLOYDian Slip," the weekly PINK FLOYD show, starting MAY 25th. The station will carry the show every THURSDAY at 1a .

