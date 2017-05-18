KZKS (Drive 105)/Grand Junction, CO, Adds 'Floydian Slip'
WESTERN SLOPE COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock KZKS /GRAND JUNCTION, CO, has signed on for CRAIG BAILEY's PINK FLOYD show, "FLOYDIAN SLIP," which starts airing MAY 20th. The station will carry the show SATURDAY at 6p ., "FLOYDIAN SLIP," currently heard through BAILEY's RANDOM PRECISION RADIO NETWORK, offers the show to stations in a cash-free/100% barter arrangement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Floyd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas Foster and Brandi Morris
|May 2
|Anonymous
|1
|Come out and talk to him
|Apr '17
|Ben miller
|1
|Dont front
|Apr '17
|Sam king
|1
|Adam Crybaby Gardner
|Apr '17
|The Truth
|1
|Need help finding friend
|Mar '17
|J Collins
|1
|I like to get on some buttseckz.. I aint gay.. ... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo Jones
|2
|i gotta doo doo!!! (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Orphelius Pontiac
|2
Find what you want!
Search Floyd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC