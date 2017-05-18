KZKS (Drive 105)/Grand Junction, CO, Adds 'Floydian Slip'

WESTERN SLOPE COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock KZKS /GRAND JUNCTION, CO, has signed on for CRAIG BAILEY's PINK FLOYD show, "FLOYDIAN SLIP," which starts airing MAY 20th. The station will carry the show SATURDAY at 6p ., "FLOYDIAN SLIP," currently heard through BAILEY's RANDOM PRECISION RADIO NETWORK, offers the show to stations in a cash-free/100% barter arrangement.

