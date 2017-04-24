Sleepy Jake Segrave who is playing th...

Sleepy Jake Segrave who is playing the Exchange Arts Centre in Keighley with his Duvets

SLEEPY Jake Segrave will perform with his band The Duvets at a concert in the Exchange Arts Centre in Keighley. Singer-songwriter Jake, a regular performer in Keighley and the Worth Valley, will share the bill on Saturday, April 29 with Francis and Body To The Tide.

