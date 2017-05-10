Hiatt files to run for office in Patrick County
Robert M. Hiatt of Stuart, director of the 27th District Court Service Unit of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice, has announced his candidacy for clerk of Patrick County Circuit Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Floyd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Douglas Foster and Brandi Morris
|May 2
|Anonymous
|1
|Come out and talk to him
|Apr 15
|Ben miller
|1
|Dont front
|Apr 14
|Sam king
|1
|Adam Crybaby Gardner
|Apr '17
|The Truth
|1
|Need help finding friend
|Mar '17
|J Collins
|1
|I like to get on some buttseckz.. I aint gay.. ... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo Jones
|2
|i gotta doo doo!!! (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Orphelius Pontiac
|2
Find what you want!
Search Floyd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC