Chantilly Farm's focus on bluegrass youth

Earlier this week in an interview with Katy Daley , Tom Mindte made reference to the encouraging number of young bluegrass pickers and singers he finds in southern Virginia and western North Carolina. The music is definitely more a part of the local culture outside of the large cities in this part of the country, but it also gets an assist from teaching studios that offer instruction in Appalachian styles, and businesses that understand the need to continually grow new fans to keep the grass growing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bluegrass Blog.