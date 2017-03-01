New legislation to allow distillers to sell bottles of booze at in-state festivals, events
The new tasting room will include a bar, fireplace and display area for purchasing their liquor at Five Mile Mountain Distillery in Floyd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Floyd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I like to get on some buttseckz.. I aint gay.. ... (Jun '16)
|Dec '16
|Waldo Jones
|2
|i gotta doo doo!!! (Jul '16)
|Dec '16
|Orphelius Pontiac
|2
|Where is the Wicca Coven at in Floyd? (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|debi
|14
|Rose family (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Blah
|4
|Who got da biggest pecker in all uh Furrum? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Captain peckerlips
|1
|wash that stnky hoe (May '16)
|May '16
|brad meeks
|1
|Looking for a church (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ferrum Church
|1
Find what you want!
Search Floyd Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC