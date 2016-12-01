the Wall Theatrical Extravaganza: a Floydian Spectacle to Hit Ridgefield Playhouse
Celebrate more than 50 years of Pink Floyd! The Ridgefield Playhouse, Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity presents The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle on Sunday, January 15 at 8 p.m. Using elements of the "Pink Floyd Movie," plus the legendary concerts staged in New York and London in 1981, and Roger Waters own production at The Berlin Wall in 1990, THE WALL THEATRICAL EXTRAVAGANZA has created a live theatrical rock spectacle unlike anything, anywhere previously seen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Floyd Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i gotta doo doo!!!
|Sun
|Orphelius Pontiac
|2
|Where is the Wicca Coven at in Floyd? (Feb '09)
|Sep '16
|debi
|14
|Rose family (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Blah
|4
|I like to get on some buttseckz.. I aint gay.. ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Captain peckerlips
|1
|Who got da biggest pecker in all uh Furrum? (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Captain peckerlips
|1
|wash that stnky hoe (May '16)
|May '16
|brad meeks
|1
|Looking for a church (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Ferrum Church
|1
Find what you want!
Search Floyd Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC