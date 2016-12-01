the Wall Theatrical Extravaganza: a Floydian Spectacle to Hit Ridgefield Playhouse

Celebrate more than 50 years of Pink Floyd! The Ridgefield Playhouse, Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity presents The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle on Sunday, January 15 at 8 p.m. Using elements of the "Pink Floyd Movie," plus the legendary concerts staged in New York and London in 1981, and Roger Waters own production at The Berlin Wall in 1990, THE WALL THEATRICAL EXTRAVAGANZA has created a live theatrical rock spectacle unlike anything, anywhere previously seen.

