the Wall Theatrical Extravaganza: a F...

the Wall Theatrical Extravaganza: a Floydian Spectacle to Hit Ridgefield Playhouse

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 1 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Celebrate more than 50 years of Pink Floyd! The Ridgefield Playhouse, Pepsi Rock Series Powered by Xfinity presents The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza: A Floydian Spectacle on Sunday, January 15 at 8 p.m. Using elements of the "Pink Floyd Movie," plus the legendary concerts staged in New York and London in 1981, and Roger Waters own production at The Berlin Wall in 1990, THE WALL THEATRICAL EXTRAVAGANZA has created a live theatrical rock spectacle unlike anything, anywhere previously seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Floyd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
i gotta doo doo!!! Sun Orphelius Pontiac 2
Where is the Wicca Coven at in Floyd? (Feb '09) Sep '16 debi 14
Rose family (Dec '15) Jul '16 Blah 4
I like to get on some buttseckz.. I aint gay.. ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Captain peckerlips 1
Who got da biggest pecker in all uh Furrum? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Captain peckerlips 1
wash that stnky hoe (May '16) May '16 brad meeks 1
Looking for a church (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ferrum Church 1
See all Floyd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Floyd Forum Now

Floyd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Floyd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Health Care
  5. Gabrielle Giffords
 

Floyd, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,214 • Total comments across all topics: 277,376,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC