Christmas parade ready to roll on Sunday

The Franklin County Christmas Parade, which will include 99 floats and marching units, is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. The Franklin County Christmas Parade, which will include 99 floats and marching units, is set for Sunday at 3 p.m. "Candy may be distributed by hand or thrown far enough from units that children will not run into the street after it," said Retail Merchants Association Director Dorothy Cundiff. The parade will follow the traditional route, starting at Tanyard Road, proceeding down South Main Street, taking a right onto Floyd Avenue, and anther right on Franklin Street to Angle Bridge.

