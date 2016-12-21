Visit Westlake Thursday afternoon for official Christmas season opener at SML
The annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Westlake Towne Center is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will also include a holiday concert, sponsored by The Willard Companies. This year's tree is a 16-foot tall Fraser fir picked from a farm in Floyd.
