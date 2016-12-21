Visit Westlake Thursday afternoon for...

Visit Westlake Thursday afternoon for official Christmas season opener at SML

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 30 Read more: Franklin News-Post

The annual Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at Westlake Towne Center is set for Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will also include a holiday concert, sponsored by The Willard Companies. This year's tree is a 16-foot tall Fraser fir picked from a farm in Floyd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Floyd Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the Wicca Coven at in Floyd? (Feb '09) Sep '16 debi 14
Rose family (Dec '15) Jul '16 Blah 4
i gotta doo doo!!! Jul '16 Captain peckerlips 1
I like to get on some buttseckz.. I aint gay.. ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Captain peckerlips 1
Who got da biggest pecker in all uh Furrum? (Jun '16) Jun '16 Captain peckerlips 1
wash that stnky hoe (May '16) May '16 brad meeks 1
Looking for a church (Feb '16) Feb '16 Ferrum Church 1
See all Floyd Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Floyd Forum Now

Floyd Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Floyd Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Floyd, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,475 • Total comments across all topics: 277,262,492

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC