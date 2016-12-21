FloydFest Adds 17 Acts To 2017 Lineup
FloydFest 17 - Freedom will take place July 26 - 30, 2017 at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Virginia featuring Michael Franti & Spearhead, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Railroad Earth, Shovels & Rope, White Denim, Turkuaz, Fruition and more. Today, organizers of the long running festival have added 17 acts to the lineup for next summer's event.
