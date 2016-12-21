FloydFest Adds 17 Acts To 2017 Lineup

FloydFest 17 - Freedom will take place July 26 - 30, 2017 at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Virginia featuring Michael Franti & Spearhead, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Railroad Earth, Shovels & Rope, White Denim, Turkuaz, Fruition and more. Today, organizers of the long running festival have added 17 acts to the lineup for next summer's event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.