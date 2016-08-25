Institute of Dance Artistry Announces Fort Washington PA Studio FREE Fall Preview
The Institute of Dance Artistry is pleased to announce our Fort Washington PA Studio Free Fall Preview, taking place from September 6 -8, 2016. Fall Preview Week! Join the IDA community for a week of FREE classes for ages 3 - 11. On Tuesday, September 6th from 6 - 7:30 PM, IDA previews Kids Combo for Ages 3 - 1st Grade.
