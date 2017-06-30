West Florence firefighters put out fi...

West Florence firefighters put out fire at strip mall Tuesday morning

The West Florence Fire Department responded to a strip mall fire Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. A small commercial building at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road was on fire, and the department responded with three engines, one tanker, one rescue truck and one ladder truck. Firefighters quickly got into the building and contained the fire to a section of the building where the fire started.

