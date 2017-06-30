West Florence firefighters put out fire at strip mall Tuesday morning
The West Florence Fire Department responded to a strip mall fire Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. A small commercial building at the intersection of Alligator Road and Savannah Grove Road was on fire, and the department responded with three engines, one tanker, one rescue truck and one ladder truck. Firefighters quickly got into the building and contained the fire to a section of the building where the fire started.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|Brought Shame and Disgrace
|Jun 12
|Kevin Scott Moore
|1
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|May '17
|Rex Todd
|5
|Early 90s Toy Store
|May '17
|NostalgicB88
|1
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr '17
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC