Victor now offers Plus torch model

Florence, South Carolina-based Victor has introduced its Victor Plus Torch, which it describes as "a heavy-duty, high-capacity combination torch [that] features the new CA 2460+ cutting attachment and WH 315FC+ handle." The WH 315FC+ handle incorporates built-in flashback arrestors and reverse flow check valves as part of a design that enables higher gas flow capacity, says the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.