Traffic Alert: Highway Patrol respond...

Traffic Alert: Highway Patrol responds to hit-and-run crash in Florence

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: WMBF

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash in Florence early Wednesday. FLORENCE, SC Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash in Florence early Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bullying blowhard Newt lacks restraint to be re... (Jan '12) 2 hr AmPieJam UncleSam 534
Review: Windsor Animal Hospital PC - Allen Caus... (Feb '10) 18 hr Lynn 17
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
Brought Shame and Disgrace Jun 12 Kevin Scott Moore 1
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) May '17 Rex Todd 5
Early 90s Toy Store May '17 NostalgicB88 1
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr '17 dottisue43 2
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,496

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC