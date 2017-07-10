Man Allegedly Tried To Frame Liberals With Really Weak Anti-Trump Graffiti
A Connecticut judge has ordered a Trump supporter to stay away from a Hartford elementary school after police say he vandalized the playground with anti-Trump messages. Steven Marks, 32, allegedly told police he wanted the graffiti to look like it was made by liberals , per the Hartford Courant.
