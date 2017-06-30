Faith News / July 5

Faith News / July 5

St. Paul United Methodist Church, 3733 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Kingstree, will be open for noonday prayer on Wednesdays. We invite anyone who wants to come in and spend time with God to stop by and pray as long as they would like.

