Woman arrested hours after carjacking, linked to armed robbery, other crimes
FLORENCE, SC A woman who was arrested in a vehicle hours after it was stolen had marijuana on ecstasy on her, and after further investigation, was found to be linked to another carjacking and an armed robbery in Florence. Cameshia Shane Barris, 28, was arrested at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday morning after officers found her driving on Prout Drive near Church Street, driving a car that was stolen during a carjacking a few hours earlier on Beltline Drive, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|Brought Shame and Disgrace
|Jun 12
|Kevin Scott Moore
|1
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|May '17
|Rex Todd
|5
|Early 90s Toy Store
|May '17
|NostalgicB88
|1
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr '17
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC