Woman arrested hours after carjacking, linked to armed robbery, other crimes

FLORENCE, SC A woman who was arrested in a vehicle hours after it was stolen had marijuana on ecstasy on her, and after further investigation, was found to be linked to another carjacking and an armed robbery in Florence. Cameshia Shane Barris, 28, was arrested at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday morning after officers found her driving on Prout Drive near Church Street, driving a car that was stolen during a carjacking a few hours earlier on Beltline Drive, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

