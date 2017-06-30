Woman arrested hours after carjacking...

Woman arrested hours after carjacking, linked to armed robbery, other crimes

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC A woman who was arrested in a vehicle hours after it was stolen had marijuana on ecstasy on her, and after further investigation, was found to be linked to another carjacking and an armed robbery in Florence. Cameshia Shane Barris, 28, was arrested at about 3:50 a.m. Thursday morning after officers found her driving on Prout Drive near Church Street, driving a car that was stolen during a carjacking a few hours earlier on Beltline Drive, according to a news release from the Florence Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 13 Musikologist 14
Brought Shame and Disgrace Jun 12 Kevin Scott Moore 1
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) May '17 Rex Todd 5
Early 90s Toy Store May '17 NostalgicB88 1
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr '17 dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,905 • Total comments across all topics: 282,203,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC