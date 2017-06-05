Third suspect charged in deadly Churc...

Third suspect charged in deadly Church Street shooting in Florence

According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office, Saquwan Tyshon Aston Capehart, 18, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Previously, Marquarus Quachan Da-Whan White, 20, and Tyquez Chamon Cooper, 22, both of Florence, were each charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and three counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

