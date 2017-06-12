Tennessee loses assistant Jolette Law to South Carolina
The University of South Carolina announced today it has filled an opening on their women's basketball coaching staff. The Gamecocks have hired Tennessee Lady Volunteers assistant Jolette Law, who will replace former Lady Vol Nikki McCray-Penson.
