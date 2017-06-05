Sinkhole repaired in Florence

Sinkhole repaired in Florence

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WMBF

The city of Florence spent three full days making repairs to the intersection of Edisto Drive and Wisteria in Florence. Early Tuesday morning, Public Works was called after neighbors reported low water pressure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) May 28 Rex Todd 5
Early 90s Toy Store May 26 NostalgicB88 1
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr '17 dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan (Dec '16) Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,671,631

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC