PDRTA expands hours and service to downtown Florence
The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority is extending its late weeknight hours and service to downtown Florence for the first time. New trolley buses will run Monday through Thursday, from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., and until 11:30 p.m. on Fridays.
