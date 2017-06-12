One person sent to hospital after late night shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, SC Lake City police are investigating a shooting at Mary's Club on South Ron McNair Boulevard. Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to contact the Lake City Police Department at 374-5411.
