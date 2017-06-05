New delivery service will bring food, medicine to Florence residents
Shasta Partee created My Delivery Doctor, which is a technology delivery service for people to quickly receive food, dry cleaning, prescriptions and much more. There are more than 20 partnering restaurants currently associated with My Delivery Doctor.
