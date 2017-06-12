Lawsuit filed against FSD1 alleges 12-year-old girl was drunk when dropped off by school bus
FLORENCE, SC The parent of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade. The parent and student are listed as John and Jane Doe in the lawsuit to protect their identities.
