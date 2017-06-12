Lawsuit filed against FSD1 alleges 12...

Lawsuit filed against FSD1 alleges 12-year-old girl was drunk when dropped off by school bus

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC The parent of a 12-year-old girl is alleging negligence by Florence County School District 1 after his daughter was dropped off her school bus in 2016 with alcohol poisoning, according to lawsuit filed in May. The lawsuit also alleges the girl told a psychiatrist that she was forced to perform oral sex on a student years earlier in fourth grade. The parent and student are listed as John and Jane Doe in the lawsuit to protect their identities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12) Tue Musikologist 14
Brought Shame and Disgrace Jun 12 Kevin Scott Moore 1
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) May 28 Rex Todd 5
Early 90s Toy Store May 26 NostalgicB88 1
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr '17 dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,775 • Total comments across all topics: 281,785,283

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC