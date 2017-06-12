Florence Walmart announces new online grocery service
FLORENCE, SC Walmart launched a brand new online grocery pickup service Thursday in Florence, according to a news release from Walmart. Shoppers will now be able to use this free service to select their items online and pick them up at their local Walmart all without leaving their car.
