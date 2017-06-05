Florence police looking for teen accused of assault
According to information from the Florence Police Department, James Terrell Livingston, 18, is wanted for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. The charge stems from a May 5 incident that occurred at Northwest Park in Florence, according to the FPD.
