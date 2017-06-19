Fashion retailer H&M coming to Magnolia Mall in Florence
FLORENCE, SC H&M, one of the world's largest fashion retailers, is opening a location at the Magnolia Mall in Florence in the fall of 2018, according to a news release from the company. The location will measure about 20,000 square feet, and will add more jobs to the 16,000 employees already employed by the company, the release states.
