Farmers Markets offer fresh goods to Grand Strand, Pee Dee residents
HORRY COUNTY, SC Looking for fresh fruits, vegetables and artisan crafts this summer in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee? Look no further than the nearest farmers market. According to information from SCIWAY.net, the City Center Farmers Market in Florence offers Carolina-grown and Carolina-made products and the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, also in Florence, showcases some of the state's freshest produce and is a prime location for the ornamental horticulture and floriculture industries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Florence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Effingham Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 13
|Musikologist
|14
|Brought Shame and Disgrace
|Jun 12
|Kevin Scott Moore
|1
|Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12)
|May 28
|Rex Todd
|5
|Early 90s Toy Store
|May 26
|NostalgicB88
|1
|Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12)
|Apr '17
|dottisue43
|2
|Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Wisley Dixon
|40
|used work clothes (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Elvis
|38
Find what you want!
Search Florence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC