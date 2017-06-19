Farmers Markets offer fresh goods to ...

Farmers Markets offer fresh goods to Grand Strand, Pee Dee residents

HORRY COUNTY, SC Looking for fresh fruits, vegetables and artisan crafts this summer in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee? Look no further than the nearest farmers market. According to information from SCIWAY.net, the City Center Farmers Market in Florence offers Carolina-grown and Carolina-made products and the Pee Dee State Farmers Market, also in Florence, showcases some of the state's freshest produce and is a prime location for the ornamental horticulture and floriculture industries.

