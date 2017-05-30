DHEC investigating cases of scabies at Florence assisted living facility
FLORENCE, SC The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a scabies outbreak at an assisted living facility in Florence. According to Robert Yanity, public information officer for DHEC, the department was notified on May 9 that residents at Carriage House of Florence were potentially affected by scabies .
