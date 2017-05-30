DHEC investigating cases of scabies a...

DHEC investigating cases of scabies at Florence assisted living facility

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: WMBF

FLORENCE, SC The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating a scabies outbreak at an assisted living facility in Florence. According to Robert Yanity, public information officer for DHEC, the department was notified on May 9 that residents at Carriage House of Florence were potentially affected by scabies .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Florence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Undeclared Martial Law in Darlington SC (Dec '12) May 28 Rex Todd 5
Early 90s Toy Store May 26 NostalgicB88 1
Brandy Welch (Hatmaker) (May '12) Apr '17 dottisue43 2
News Jury chosen for capital murder trial of Williams (Jun '06) Mar '17 Wisley Dixon 40
used work clothes (May '11) Dec '16 Elvis 38
Jared Lee Jordan Dec '16 Jlwcc 1
News Erin O'Flaherty: Miss Missouri is Miss America'... (Sep '16) Nov '16 Sorry 20
See all Florence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Florence Forum Now

Florence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Florence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Florence, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,538,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC