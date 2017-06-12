Contractor sought in $1.5M Sandy scam arrested in South Carolina, authorities said
Federal authorities on Thursday arrested a contractor accused of bilking victims of Hurricane Sandy out of more than $1.5 million by skipping out on repair jobs after taking their money. Jamie Lynn Lawson, 42, was arrested early Thursday morning at an extended stay hotel in Florence, SC, by U.S. Marshals in that area, said Michael Schroeder, spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service in New Jersey.
